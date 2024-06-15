OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 171,544 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,544 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

