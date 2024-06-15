OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,839,436 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,839,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,403,000. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.85% of iShares MSCI India ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 823,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,205,000 after acquiring an additional 94,449 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 158,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,563,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,334,000 after acquiring an additional 118,619 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

INDA stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

