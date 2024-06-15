OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 469,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,587 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $16,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 173,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS GCOW opened at $33.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.