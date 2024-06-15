OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,056,043 Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,056,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,778,000. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF makes up 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000.

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

FLEE stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.81.

