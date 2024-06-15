OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 542,872 iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 542,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,381,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.14% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $145,000.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DVYE opened at $26.97 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $679.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.