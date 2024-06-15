OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 945,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561,472 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $60,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $1,035,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $273,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $70.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

