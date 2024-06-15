OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 110.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 86,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 399,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 85,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
