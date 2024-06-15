OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $21.92 Million in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 781,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,921,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 50.44% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:MAYT opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF (MAYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. MAYT was launched on Apr 28, 2023 and is managed by Allianz.

