OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $52.11 Million in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,055,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,108,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,697 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,572 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

