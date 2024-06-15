OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4,541.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680,118 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 33,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 859,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter.

DFEM opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

