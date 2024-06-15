OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 842,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,872,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 56,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.