Old Well Partners LLC Has $13.17 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Old Well Partners LLC lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 12.3% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,582.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,581.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,606.71.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

