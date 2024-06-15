Old Well Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 570.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $456,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,593.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,970. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNGX. Guggenheim raised Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $8.93 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $13.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $954.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

