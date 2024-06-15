Old Well Partners LLC Sells 206,989 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Old Well Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,989 shares during the period. KE accounts for about 4.3% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 934,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 401,961 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,015,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after buying an additional 3,155,995 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of KE by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,326,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 110,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of KE by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 452,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 102,352 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BEKE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of BEKE opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of -0.72. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

