Old Well Partners LLC Sells 43,700 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Old Well Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the period. Coupang accounts for 2.3% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupang news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hanseung Kang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 544,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,994. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,618 shares of company stock worth $3,760,028. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. Coupang’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

CPNG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

