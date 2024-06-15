Old Well Partners LLC Takes $827,000 Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $143.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $189.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.19.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.51 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 829.74% and a net margin of 18.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

