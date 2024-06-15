Old Well Partners LLC Trims Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Old Well Partners LLC lowered its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises about 1.2% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $75.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $291,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,940,924.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $291,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at $19,940,924.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $757,597.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,284,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,177,514.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 670,087 shares of company stock worth $54,858,971 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on NET

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.