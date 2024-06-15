Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives $60.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.
OLN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.
Institutional Trading of Olin
Olin Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.47.
Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Olin’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Olin will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.
Olin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.
Olin Company Profile
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Olin
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.