Omega Fund Management LLC Invests $10.44 Million in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN)

Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,000. enGene makes up 8.5% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Omega Fund Management LLC owned 4.88% of enGene as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth $20,777,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENGN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on enGene in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other enGene news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $717,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,036,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

enGene Stock Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ:ENGN opened at $9.00 on Friday. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02.

enGene Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

