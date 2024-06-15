Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $33.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

NYSE:OHI opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

