Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $42.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OMCL

Omnicell Price Performance

OMCL opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.67, a PEG ratio of 102.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Omnicell by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 183,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 78,512 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 186,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 235,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 130,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 38,682 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.