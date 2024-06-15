One Fin Capital Management LP Makes New $9.68 Million Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 265,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,000. Sealed Air comprises approximately 3.7% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. One Fin Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Sealed Air as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $6,834,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $86,410,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

SEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

