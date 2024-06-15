One Fin Capital Management LP Sells 250,000 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

One Fin Capital Management LP reduced its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies makes up 4.3% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.