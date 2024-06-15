One Fin Capital Management LP Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 115,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,000. Hess comprises 6.3% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Hess by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Hess by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Hess by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $143.45 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $129.12 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

