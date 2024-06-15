ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $84.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

ONEOK Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $943,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 12,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ONEOK by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,025,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 93,788 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

