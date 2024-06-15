Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Has $5.72 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 134,874 shares during the quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in TELUS by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,275,000 after buying an additional 6,334,692 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,614,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,705,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $511,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,881,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,205,000 after buying an additional 1,250,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,214,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,314,000 after buying an additional 15,179,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 289.75%.

TU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.72.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

