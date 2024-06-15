Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 280,822 shares during the quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $783.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.42. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 54.46% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

