Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,395 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 880,256 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,197,000 after buying an additional 74,256 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 135,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,028,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

