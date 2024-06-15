Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90,170 shares during the period. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CM opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

