Opaleye Management Inc. Invests $10.85 Million in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 263,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,854,000. Arvinas comprises 2.9% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 393.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arvinas by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $25.67 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

