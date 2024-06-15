Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,416 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments accounts for about 5.1% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $25,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOUR opened at $69.70 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 85,916 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

