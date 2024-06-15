Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Has $17.49 Million Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,166 shares during the quarter. Arcosa makes up 3.5% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.43% of Arcosa worth $17,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arcosa by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 116,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Arcosa by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,451 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP raised its position in Arcosa by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 219,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Arcosa by 103,450.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of ACA opened at $83.60 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACA

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.