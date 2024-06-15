Oppenheimer Boosts Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $48.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on B. StockNews.com upgraded Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

B opened at $38.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 711.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Barnes Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 708,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Barnes Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

