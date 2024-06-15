Options Solutions LLC Buys 200 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Options Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,972 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

