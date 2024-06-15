Options Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Options Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets makes up about 16.4% of Options Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Options Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $16,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $167.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.51 and a 200 day moving average of $181.07.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.