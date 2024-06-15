Oracle Alpha Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,399 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Roblox comprises about 0.7% of Oracle Alpha Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 8.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,428,000 after buying an additional 343,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $35.12 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $591,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,887 shares of company stock worth $16,410,887 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

