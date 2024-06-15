Oracle Alpha Inc. Invests $844,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Snowflake accounts for about 1.1% of Oracle Alpha Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,277 shares of company stock worth $12,545,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. Barclays increased their price objective on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Shares of SNOW opened at $127.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.51 and a 200-day moving average of $177.28. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.69 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

