Oracle Alpha Inc. Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.8% of Oracle Alpha Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $159.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.01 billion, a PE ratio of 234.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.73 and a 200-day moving average of $162.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.16.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

