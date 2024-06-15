Oracle Alpha Inc. Takes Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 500,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the third quarter worth $242,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 198,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $802,134.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,111.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $25.55 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

