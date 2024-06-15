Oracle Alpha Inc. Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,086,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 712,048 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,991,000 after buying an additional 1,089,150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,148,000 after buying an additional 921,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Williams Companies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after buying an additional 2,482,331 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,417,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

