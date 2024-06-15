Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives $130.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $138.08 on Wednesday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $142.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.04 and its 200 day moving average is $116.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $379.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

