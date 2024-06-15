Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,602 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 5.5% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 27,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Oracle by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 241,775 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 551,763 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $58,172,000 after acquiring an additional 87,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $138.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $142.40. The company has a market capitalization of $379.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

