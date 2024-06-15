Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Shares Down 2.6%

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12). 71,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 252,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

Orcadian Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.50 and a beta of -2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75.

About Orcadian Energy

Orcadian Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy, and Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.

