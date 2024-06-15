Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.22. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 5,500 shares traded.

Orvana Minerals Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$30.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.47 million during the quarter. Orvana Minerals had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 4.81%.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

