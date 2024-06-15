Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Buys 52,872 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,501,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,872 shares during the quarter. Kenvue makes up about 2.1% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $32,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.2 %

Kenvue stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion and a PE ratio of 23.17. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KVUE

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.