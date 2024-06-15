Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.45 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

