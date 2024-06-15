Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $5.49 Million Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,545 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.00. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $27.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

