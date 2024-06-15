Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,296,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,593 shares of company stock worth $6,445,984. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $53.93 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.31.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

