Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 70,100 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 40,556 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,849,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 72,606 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,298,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,945,000 after purchasing an additional 142,175 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,248,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $477,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,993 shares of company stock valued at $736,974. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

