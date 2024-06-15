Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,437,000 after buying an additional 1,397,510 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6,846.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,175 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,097,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,233,000 after purchasing an additional 119,738 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,870,000 after purchasing an additional 411,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,954,000 after buying an additional 380,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.87.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $166.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.61 and a 200 day moving average of $192.58. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,533 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

